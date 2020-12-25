Gundersen expert discusses safety of COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

The approval of two vaccines for COVID-19 has brought excitement but also hesitations about its safety for certain demographics, with research and trials still needed for its effects on youth and pregnant women.
Rumors have swirled about the potential consequences of the vaccine for adult females, with screenshot of an “article” titled “Head of Pfizer Research: COVID Vaccine is Female Sterilization” making the rounds on social media. However, Jerica Pitts, spokesperson for Pfizer, told national media outlets the post is inaccurate.
“It has been incorrectly suggested that COVID-19 vaccines will cause infertility because of a shared amino acid sequence in the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and a placental protein.The sequence, however, is too short to plausibly give rise to autoimmunity,” Pitts said.
Pregnant women were not included in the Pfizer vaccine trial, and thus it is unestablished if there are any associated risks. While further research and studies are needed, the CDC states health experts believe that, given how the vaccine works, it is unlikely to be harmful to pregnant or lactating women.
“MNRA vaccines do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19 and therefore cannot give someone COVID-19,” the CDC says. “Additionally, mRNA vaccines do not interact with genetic material DNA because the mRNA does not enter the nucleus of the cell. Cells break apart the mRNA quickly.”
According to the CDC, animal developmental and developmental and reproductive toxicology studies are being conducted, and studies on pregnant women are being planned, with safety monitoring systems to be in place.
Dr. Raj Naik, infectious disease expert for Gundersen Health System, says without the presence of research at this time, “it is an individual decision” on the part of the woman, one ideally made after consulting their health care providers and other experts, “if they want to go ahead and get the vaccine.”
Pregnant women have an increased risk of severe symptoms of COVID-19, and those who contract the virus may be at heightened risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, such as premature birth, the CDC says. According to a June study from the CDC, pregnant women with COVID-19 were 5.4 times more likely to be hospitalized, 1.5 times more likely to need intensive care, and 1.7 times more likely to require mechanical ventilation than nonpregnant individuals.
Though the possible risks of the vaccine for both the woman and the fetus are unknown, the are likely lesser than the consequences of a COVID-19 infection.
“Women who may be pregnant need to weigh out the risk of COVID to the risk of vaccine, which is theoretically low,” Naik says.
With available doses of the Pfizer vaccine limited, and priority being given to health care workers and long term care residents, many pregnant women won’t be eligible for inoculation for months. Ideally, studies will have led to formal recommendations from the FDA and CDC by the time the vaccine is of adequate supply for the general public.
Amy Jensen, 32, of Winona, is currently pregnant with her first child and says she would consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if available to her prior to her June 12 due date. Amy is under the care of the midwifery team at Gundersen, and has been closely watching the news and looking at scientific studies for safety recommendations regarding the shot while she enters her second trimester.
“Right now the most important thing is the health of our baby, and by extension that’s my health, so we’re following what’s happening with the vaccine,” Amy says.
Amy and her husband Colin Jensen are diligent about masking and social distancing, but concerns about the pandemic became heightened for the couple when they learned Amy was expecting. Even with precautions being taken, “At the end of the day there is so much out of our control — it’s still really stressful,” Amy says.
“Excited and hopeful” about the vaccine, Amy says when she is eligible “that’s something I would certainly want to talk about with my doctor — the pros and cons of getting it. If this was something the science and our doctor was recommending it’s certainly something we would consider.”
Amy is hopeful Colin, who works outside of the home, can get the vaccine “sooner rather than later. It would help relieve some stress and anxiety — that’s one less way of bringing (the virus) into the house.”
“I’m so happy the vaccine is here,” Amy adds. “It feels like a light at the end of the tunnel. The end of the dark after a really long time.”
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
"MNRA vaccines do not contain the live virus that causes COVID-19 and therefore cannot give someone COVID-19. Additionally, mRNA vaccines do not interact with genetic material DNA because the mRNA does not enter the nucleus of the cell. Cells break apart the mRNA quickly."
CDC statement