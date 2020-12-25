Gundersen expert discusses safety of COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women

Amy Jensen, 32, of Winona, is currently pregnant with her first child and says she would consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if available to her prior to her June 12 due date. Amy is under the care of the midwifery team at Gundersen, and has been closely watching the news and looking at scientific studies for safety recommendations regarding the shot while she enters her second trimester.

“Right now the most important thing is the health of our baby, and by extension that’s my health, so we’re following what’s happening with the vaccine,” Amy says.

Amy and her husband Colin Jensen are diligent about masking and social distancing, but concerns about the pandemic became heightened for the couple when they learned Amy was expecting. Even with precautions being taken, “At the end of the day there is so much out of our control — it’s still really stressful,” Amy says.

“Excited and hopeful” about the vaccine, Amy says when she is eligible “that’s something I would certainly want to talk about with my doctor — the pros and cons of getting it. If this was something the science and our doctor was recommending it’s certainly something we would consider.”