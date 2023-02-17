Naloxone may be available over the counter starting this spring as concerns grow about the drug crisis.

The Joint Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee this week recommended that opioid overdose antidote naloxone (Narcan) be classified as a nonprescription drug, with purchase no longer requiring pharmacist interaction.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf, who is the sole final decision maker for drug approval, is scheduled to make a decision by March 29. If given the go ahead, narcan would be available in vending machines, grocery and chain stores and gas stations and come in two-dose packaging labeled with directions for use.

"This access for everyone is so needed," says Dr. Holly Geyer, Mayo Clinic Arizona addiction specialist. "We need to have these lifesaving drugs accessible to the people who need them the most. It’s time to get this drug out of just the pharmacies and into vending machines or other convenient locations where people live."

The nasal spray, which was approved in 2015 -- naloxone in other forms has been around for five decades -- can reverse the effects of opioids such as heroin, prescription painkillers and fentanyl. Dr. Chris Eberlein, emergency medicine physician at Gundersen Health System, says making narcan more easily available to buy is "overdue and would be a big advantage," but has he concerns about the price point. Without a prescription, a two-pack currently can run as high as $110.

"I don't see a lot of people buying it over the counter at that price. That would be one of the hurdles to overcome," Eberlein says. "...It would help our current situation as long as you're not pricing out the people who really need it."

In addition, Eberlein notes, "There is stigma associated with opiates and the disease of addiction itself -- how widespread would businesses be willing to sell this? I'm not sure."

Narcan works by blocking the effects of opioids, which bind to receptors in the brain and can cause slowed breathing. The antidote works quickly to restore respiratory function, but the effect only lasts 30 to 90 minutes.

"Everyone should call 911 the moment naloxone is delivered because this is temporizing, and a relapse of the sedation properties is expected," says Geyer. That's because the average dose of naloxone will resuscitate a person for just a short period — typically minutes — which means it is a medical emergency right off the bat."

The FDA consideration comes as overdose deaths continue to rise steadily, with over 103,000 in 2021 alone. Wisconsin that year saw a 10% increase at 1,427 total deaths. Opioids are the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S, and in 2021 nearly 84% of overdose deaths in La Crosse County included opioids such as heroin, fentanyl and morphine.

Fentanyl is responsible for over 60% of overdose deaths nationwide and 73% of those in Wisconsin. The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics puts Wisconsin’s overdose rate across all drugs at 21.1 per 100,000, which is 1.93% higher than the national average.

Multiple doses of narcan may be needed if the opioid level is especially high or the drug has been mixed with other substances. The presence of the animal tranquilizer xylazine could render narcan ineffective, and tranq is possibly a contributor to several recent La Crosse area overdose deaths.

Narcan is currently available for free -- administration training may be required --at Vivent Health and Narcan Direct program agencies, including the La Crosse County Health Department and Gundersen, and without a prescription at pharmacies, where it is kept behind the counter.

Per the Feb. 15, 2023 FDA briefing document, provided to the advisory committees, sales of all versions of naloxone increased 81% from 2017 to 2021. Of the nasal spray alone, sales jumped from 1.1 million units in 2017 to 5.6 million in 2021.

Narcan cannot prevent an overdose or reverse the effects of non-opiate drugs. However, it will not harm someone who uses it in the absence of opioid intake and a standard dose of narcan is safe for use on children with known or probable overdose. Excess doses themselves will not cause adverse reactions, but if narcan is not proving effective continuing to use it could be delaying other life saving measures. Time is of the essence in case of overdose.

Eberlein is a proponent of narcan packages coming with additional apparatus and resuscitation instructions for backup.

"I'd like to see with it some sort of pocket mask and rescue breathing education because if it doesn't work, or you may not have enough, a few rescue breaths can really get someone through until EMS gets there," says Eberlein. "And as we are seeing currently, there is a strong need to do multiple doses of narcan often times, and the only way to keep someone alive when narcan is not being effective is to do those rescue breaths."

