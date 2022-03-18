Gundersen expert: Mindful drinking a good way to evaluate relationship with alcohol

The practice of mindful eating has gained traction in recent years, and now mindful drinking is picking up steam, with the goal of recognizing the intent behind imbibing.

Mindful drinking is the practice of being aware of why you are consuming alcohol and evaluating how it affects you.

"It's about knowing our purpose for why we drink, and regularly checking in on our relationship with alcohol," says Shayna Schertz, wellness education specialist at Gundersen Health System. "Ways to evaluate are asking ourselves, 'What feels good about how you drink, what doesn't and what would you change? What purpose does it play, and what purpose would you like it to play?'"

Alcohol tolerance, and the impact of drinking on the body and mind, is different for everyone, with some fine with moderate consumption and others needing to abstain completely for their health and wellness.

"It can be addictive and it can affect relationships -- for those who know they cannot drink alcohol they shouldn't," Schertz says. "For others mindful drinking doesn't mean cutting out alcohol all together -- it could mean cutting down, whether that's the number of drinks or days out of the month."

Schertz advises being cognizant of previous drinking experiences, and if those instances had negative effects on relationships or if alcohol was being turned to as a way to suppress feelings. If so, she says, "It's probably time to re-evaluate and really look at why we're drinking. Do I really want to feel like this again after a night of drinking?' For some the answer might be no and they need to cut back on their drinking and for others they can drink responsibly and know what their limits are."

Mindful drinking starts before a glass is in hand, Schertz says. Prior to situations where alcohol will be present, one should think about what purpose they want it to play in the experience, and how they want to feel after. Drinking to numb emotions is an unhealthy choice.

"After drinking those feelings might be stronger than ever," Schertz says of alcohol's depressant effects.

While we often think of peer pressure as a teen issue, adults can also feel swayed by the words or actions of others, and Schertz reminds that if you don't want to drink to stand firm.

"Alcohol is a choice. It's never a necessity. Stay true to yourself. If you decide not to drink that night, don't drink. You don't have to drink for other people," Schertz says. "If it's really bothering a friend that you're not drinking, it probably has more to do with the friend than you."

Schertz adds that non-alcoholic drinks, such as mocktails, are more widely available than ever and may be a good alternative.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.