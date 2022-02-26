Gundersen expert offering oral immunotherapy for pediatric peanut allergies

Gundersen Health System is treating select pediatric peanut allergy patients with oral immunotherapy, with recent studies showing the treatment highly effective in reducing complications from accidental exposure.

Dr. Samantha Knox, pediatric allergist, is currently the sole provider at Gundersen overseeing peanut oral immunotherapy, a program she started 18 months ago.

The treatment has gained in popularity in recent years, with various trials showing positive results and the FDA in early 2020 approving a drug called Palforzia, which is manufactured from peanuts and available to those age 4 to 17.

Both oral immunotherapy (OIT) and Palforzia are not cures for peanut allergy, but are rather intended to reduce chance of adverse reaction caused by unintended ingestion or exposure. Around 2% of U.S. residents under 18 have a peanut allergy, which for some can be fatal.

A clinical trial from the National Institutes of Health, the results of which were released late last month, found of the approximately 150 children age 1 to 3 enrolled that 71% in the non-placebo group became desensitized to the peanut, and 20% went into remission -- defined as the ability to eat 5 grams of peanut butter without reaction -- for peanut allergies.

The majority experienced at least one reaction during the treatment, most mild and with 21 participants needing epinephrine for moderate reactions. Participants received immunotherapy in the form of a daily oral dose of peanut flour, with the study extending over two and a half years.

The youngest patients in the trial, whose immune systems are still developing, and those with the lowest level of peanut specific antibodies had greater levels of success with the treatment. For those receiving the placebo, 2% each became desensitized or entered remission during the treatment period .

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases stated in a NIH press release that the "landmark results" of the clinical trial "suggest a window of opportunity in early childhood to induce remission of peanut allergy through oral immunotherapy. It is our hope that these study findings will inform the development of treatment modalities that reduce the burden of peanut allergy in children."

At Gundersen, Knox uses peanut butter for OIT, with baby and toddler patients with the allergy beginning with a tiny daily dose which is gradually increased every two to four weeks, until up to 1/2 teaspoon of peanut butter becomes tolerable. There are parameters for when doses can be given at home, as things like naps, activity, or any illness can impact the tolerance threshold. The maintenance phase lasts for around 12 months, and while duration of the full treatment course is indeterminate, desensitization can occur for some within one to two years, Knox says.

"There are still a lot of unknowns. Overall our goal is to protect the patient," Knox says. "We are not saying this is a cure by any means."

Prior to starting the treatment for qualifying pediatric patients, Knox has a thorough discussion with parents on the topics of safety, efficacy, and risks, as well as the time commitment involved. The program requires frequent visits to her office and and time at home dedicated to providing a dose and monitoring for symptoms. The majority of patients will have a reaction during the program, and Knox is in frequent contact with parents in order to manage reactions and adjust the dosing program as needed.

"If the parents elect to not do it that's obviously fine. We give all the options. This is an extra thing I've started to offer those parents that would like to try a process like this, because there has been some good effectiveness shown," Knox says.

Stacey Quam's son Reid, 15 months, has been working with Knox since September, after he quickly developed facial hives after having peanut butter at 9 months. Quam was advised to take him to a pediatric allergist, and a friend recommended Knox. Reid underwent skin and blood testing, and peanut allergies were among those identified as affecting him. After considering the pros and cons, the Quams opted for OIT.

"As a mom it gave me a little bit of security and peace of mind knowing that going forward we might not have to worry so much about him having an adverse reaction to accidental ingestion of peanut," Quam said. "For his safety -- and hopefully this will decrease his anxiety about this allergy going forward -- this was well worth the time. He's definitely improved. We can see that it's working for him."

While the Quams, who live in Iowa, have a long commute to Gundersen and need to balance the appointments with work, they wanted to "follow through" with the program, and Knox "made a strong effort to make it worth it." If winter weather or schedules don't allow for a bimonthly or monthly visit, Knox works with them to modify the dosage schedule.

"They are in very close contact with me. I don't want them to feel like they're on an island when they leave here," Knox says. "It's very much a process working closely with the families. And the families are helping me build (the program)."

Since beginning OIT, Reid has had one mild reaction, and should reach the maintenance stage within the next couple months. He is loving the peanut butter, Knox says.

"He's asking for more," Knox says, adding, "Of course, we're not giving it to him!"

For more information on pediatric allergies, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/pediatric-care/specialty/allergy-immunology/.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

