Gundersen experts offer safety tips for cold weekend, potential Super Bowl gatherings

Wisconsinites are no strangers to cold weather and snowfall, and in normal years Super Bowl parties are a social staple. But going into this weekend, extreme temperatures, recent heavy snow and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic make each a health concern.
Here, experts from Gundersen share prevention tactics and tips for a safe weekend:
Subzero temperatures
The first major cold of the season is approaching, with single and negative digit temperatures expected over the next several days. Megan Anderson of injury prevention at Gundersen Health System reminds community members of the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia.
"A lot of people enjoy outdoor activities, but this might not be the best weekend to do that," Anderson says.
For those who must venture out, Anderson advises wearing layers of clothing, including hats, mittens and scarves. Time outdoors should be kept to a minimum.
If you are driving somewhere, Anderson suggests doing a check of the car and stocking it with supplies.
"Check the tire pressure and the fluid levels, have a phone charger, water, maybe food and a blanket," Anderson says. In addition, she recommends compiling an emergency kit to keep in the vehicle.
Shoveling
The Thursday snowfall was both plentiful and heavy, and for those who haven't yet shoveled their sidewalks Anderson recommends again bundling up and working on small sections at a time, going indoors incrementally to warm up and rest.
"Don't overexert yourself," Anderson says. "Use your legs to lift instead of your back."
If your clothing becomes wet, change to a dry outfit to prevent potential hypothermia.
Super Bowl gatherings
"In the ideal world it would be most advised people looking to celebrate the Super Bowl do so with their household members and consider meeting up with others via a social media platform or keeping up to date with a group text," says Meghan Buechel of infection control at Gundersen Health System. "With the technology we have these days there are so many options out there to meet virtually."
If people do opt to gather, the smaller the group the better, Buechel says, making sure your space allows for six foot social distancing between individuals. Masking and hand hygiene remain imperative, and ventilation and having individuals supply their own food is encouraged.
Hosts and attendees should be especially cognizant of the importance of face coverings when conversation and shouting is ensuing.
"With the excitement of watching the Super Bowl there is a lot of cheering and chanting that's going on, and both of those actions are very droplet producing," says Buechel, noting droplets are the primary source of COVID transmission.
Buechel understands people are tired of being reminded to mask, distance and hand wash, but urges everyone to "keep in mind the 'why' behind our practices."
"Our ultimate goal in this is really to keep ourselves, our communities and our loved ones safe both on Super Bowl weekend and beyond," Buechel says.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.