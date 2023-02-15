The La Crosse area could see three times the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2023 than it saw last year.

According to Dr. Chris Eberlein, Gundersen Health System emergency services physician, 10 people were confirmed to have died in January from fentanyl-related overdoses. That’s nearly a quarter of the 42 deaths the community saw last year and the most the community has ever seen in one month.

“If that trend continues, we’re looking at well over 100 overdoses for the year,” Eberlein said.

Experts are still looking at why the community is seeing a rise, but one of the reasons may be the mixing of fentanyl with the animal sedative Xylazine, otherwise known as “tranq.” It makes life-saving drugs like Narcan — which can reverse an overdose — ineffective and cause breathing difficulties, which can lead to death.

In recent years, the combination of tranq and other drugs like fentanyl has become more common across the country. According to the National Institute of Health, some states like Pennsylvania reported that more than 20% of overdose-related deaths were linked to tranq being mixed with another drug like fentanyl. Health officials in the La Crosse area are still waiting for toxicology reports to confirm the connection to tranq, but the evidence points to fentanyl being mixed with it, other sedatives or another powerful opiate.

“We’ve had anecdotal evidence that it is (here) from law enforcement. Patients who are addicted to using it have also mentioned that the word is that it is out there,” Eberlein said.

He added that the rise in overdoses has also taken an emotional toll on health care workers working in Emergency Services.

“We’re not used to seeing patients at this age die,” Eberlein said. “These are typically patients in their 20s to 40s where they should be very involved in the community and productive, but now, we’re losing them to this drug and substance abuse.”

Sandy Brekke, senior consultant to Gundersen’s Office of Population Health, sees the effects of fentanyl firsthand with her work on Gundersen’s Street Medicine Team. The team provides health care and resources to those in La Crosse experiencing homelessness. Brekke said La Crosse’s homeless community has greatly seen the devastation of opioids and addiction.

“That’s a very supportive community amongst each other,” Brekke said. “They’re losing a lot of their friends.”

Health care experts like Brekke stress that overdoses and addiction affect more than the victim and their families. They believe it leads to a ripple effect within the community and generations of people being impacted.

“It hits families, hits communities, it’s hitting our school system, and it’s hitting the health system,” Brekke said. “In our school system, we’re seeing children who have lost parents, and these are all of our children; these are our community’s children.”

Brekke said there are serious effects for a child who has loses a parent to addiction or has a parent struggling with addiction. These effects are known in the health care community as Adverse Childhood Experiences. ACEs can have lifelong effects on someone’s mental and physical health. Gundersen works to understand and address the impacts of ACEs and trauma-informed care with their pediatric patients. Health care officials try to build psychological resilience in those with ACEs.

“Community itself can build resilience. Oftentimes, it’s surrounding kids with adults who care for them,” Brekke said. “Any single adult who cares for a child can make an impact in that child’s life.”

Eberlein agrees that addressing ACEs at an early age and improving the overall mental health of the community can help to stop the effects of the rise in addiction.

“It goes way back to trauma responses to children and all the way up,” Eberlein said. “In the next five to 10 years, the ripple effect will continue, and we really need to see what we can do to stop this to save the life of our communities.”

Gundersen has teamed with other community organizations to address substance abuse. Gundersen helps fund Alliance to Heal, an organization based in La Crosse, to curb opioid addictions and provide resources to those seeking help. Eberlein said it takes more than one organization to respond to this problem.

“We need to look at this as a community approach,” he said. “This is health care, public health, law enforcement, schools, education and the recovery community as a whole.”

Gundersen has also done significant work to educate its providers on appropriate drug usage and prescribing practices. Eberlein said this has led to drastically positive results, including the near elimination of prescription drug overdoses in the La Crosse community. Gundersen has also expanded its drug abuse programs, allowing patients to be seen more quickly.

Brekke said those in need of help have options within the community. If they are connected to a primary doctor, she recommends they reach out to them to get connected with resources and treatment. People experiencing addiction are also encouraged to contact Great Rivers 211 or Coulee Recovery Center, which will help them start the process of recovery.

