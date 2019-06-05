The Gundersen Farmers Market opens for the season Thursday, June 6, featuring local food producers offering fresh vegetables, eggs, honey, crafts and more.
The market will be open at Sixth and Farnam streets in La Crosse on Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. through August.
Gundersen officials say the farmers market is an opportunity to bring fresh produce into the Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhood, where there’s limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
For more information, contact Gundersen’s Office of Population Health at 608-775-3956.
