Gundersen flu shot clinics opening Oct.12, vaccine strongly recommended amid COVID-19 pandemic

The newly coined term "twindemic" has people anticipating the double header of the upcoming flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
But while there is currently no approved vaccine for the coronavirus, the flu shot is readily available and can cut the risk of contracting influenza in half.
While it is uncertain what a simultaneous infection might look like in terms of symptoms, severity and overall health effects, health experts are stressing the flu vaccine is more crucial than ever in preventing a viral onslaught.
"An ounce of prevention right now is key," says Bridget Pfaff, administrative director of infection control at Gundersen Health System.
The flu shot provides no protection from the coronavirus, but the inoculation, depending on the year, is between 40 to 60% effective at blocking flu infection, according to the CDC. Recommended for all individuals age six months or older, unless otherwise advised by a physician, the vaccine will be available without appointment at Gundersen Flu Shot Clinics beginning Monday, Oct. 12.
The clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 am. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays at Gundersen's La Crosse Campus, level one of the Main Clinic in imaging services, and the Onalaska location on level 4. The clinics will run through Nov. 25.
The FluMist nasal spray will be available to healthy patients age 2 to 49 upon request, and high-dosage flu shots will be available to patients 65 and older.
Individuals considered to be at high risk for flu-related health problems, including babies under 23 months in age, seniors, pregnant women in their second or third trimester, long-term care facility residents, health-care workers and those with preexisting conditions, are strongly urged to receive a flu shot.
Pfaff says community members should not hesitate to get their flu shot out of coronavirus fears, noting the hospitals have screening processes and cautionary protocols in place. Flu vaccines are also available by appointment at Gundersen locations and the Cass Street Pharmacy, the latter of which is open to ages 6 and up.
For the prevention of spread of both flu and COVID-19, Pfaff stresses the need for wearing a face covering in public, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands and sanitizing surfaces.
How severely a concurrent infection might affect someone will likely depend on the individual, with factors including immune system weakness or strength and the existence of comorbidities.
"We know we have community transmission," Pfaff says. "We need to do those things we've been practicing since March and (adding on) the flu shot."
For more information on the flu vaccine, visit gundersenhealth.org/flu or call 608-782-7300. Mayo Clinic-Health System can be reached at 608-785-0940.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.