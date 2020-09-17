Gundersen flu shot clinics opening Oct.12, vaccine strongly recommended amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The newly coined term "twindemic" has people anticipating the double header of the upcoming flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

But while there is currently no approved vaccine for the coronavirus, the flu shot is readily available and can cut the risk of contracting influenza in half.

While it is uncertain what a simultaneous infection might look like in terms of symptoms, severity and overall health effects, health experts are stressing the flu vaccine is more crucial than ever in preventing a viral onslaught.

"An ounce of prevention right now is key," says Bridget Pfaff, administrative director of infection control at Gundersen Health System.

The flu shot provides no protection from the coronavirus, but the inoculation, depending on the year, is between 40 to 60% effective at blocking flu infection, according to the CDC. Recommended for all individuals age six months or older, unless otherwise advised by a physician, the vaccine will be available without appointment at Gundersen Flu Shot Clinics beginning Monday, Oct. 12.