Gundersen gastroenterologist emphasizes importance of colorectal cancer screenings
March marks National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and gastroenterologist Dr. Trey Folkers reminds adults that screenings are crucial for prevention or early intervention. 

Dr. Trey Folkers

The third most diagnosed form of cancer in the U.S., colorectal cancer, which most often starts with the growth of polyps on the colon or rectum, is anticipated to cause around 53,000 deaths in 2021, per the American Cancer Society. 

While the overall death rate for colorectal cancer has decreased over the years, it has actually climbed among those under 55, at an increase of 1% from 2008 to 2017. Around 12% of cases are attributed to those under 50.

Like heart disease, colorectal cancer disproportionately affects African Americans, notes Folkers, of Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Socioeconomic factors and systemic disparities, including income level, insurance coverage, access to and affordability of nutritious foods, proximity to hospitals, housing and safety can increase risk or impact the ability to receive care quickly and effectively.

Compared to other ethnicities and races, the American Cancer Society reports, African Americans in the U.S. are around 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and 40% more likely to die from the disease. 

As early diagnosis is for all individuals "paramount," Folkers says, and the American Cancer Society advises screening begin at 45, or starting at 40 if the individual has a family history of colorectal cancer. If a person notices blood in their stool or rectal bleeding, they should talk to their doctor immediately, Folkers adds.

Those who have delayed or cancelled medical appointments and screenings due to the coronavirus pandemic -- according to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, 52% of American adults fall under this category -- are urged to schedule a visit, as precautions including distancing, masking and sanitation are in place at medical facilities. 

The Prevent Cancer Foundation also reports that two-thirds of Americans are not receiving all the advised cancer screenings, and around a third are unsure which screenings they should be having. For colorectal cancer, screening forms include stool cards, which are used to test fecal matter for hidden, or occult, blood, or an endoscopy, such as a colonoscopy, which uses a tiny camera to examine the colon, rectum and large intestine.  

In addition to screenings and medical care, individuals should practice prevention in their daily lives by eating nutritiously, being physically active, quitting smoking if they do so, and limiting alcohol, Folkers says. It is also important for families to share any cancer history with relatives so they can be cognizant of warning signs and begin screening earlier.

Colorectal cancer is "very treatable, especially if it is diagnosed early," emphasizes Folkers, with up to a 95% survival rate for those treated during the early stages.  

For colorectal cancer caught early on, treatment may involve an endoscopy to remove the cancerous polyps, or surgery to remove a portion of the colon. Cancer that has progressed may require chemotherapy or radiation.

For more information on colorectal cancer screenings, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/services/digestive-health/

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

