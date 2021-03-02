Gundersen gastroenterologist emphasizes importance of colorectal cancer screenings

March marks National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and gastroenterologist Dr. Trey Folkers reminds adults that screenings are crucial for prevention or early intervention.

The third most diagnosed form of cancer in the U.S., colorectal cancer, which most often starts with the growth of polyps on the colon or rectum, is anticipated to cause around 53,000 deaths in 2021, per the American Cancer Society.

While the overall death rate for colorectal cancer has decreased over the years, it has actually climbed among those under 55, at an increase of 1% from 2008 to 2017. Around 12% of cases are attributed to those under 50.

Like heart disease, colorectal cancer disproportionately affects African Americans, notes Folkers, of Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Socioeconomic factors and systemic disparities, including income level, insurance coverage, access to and affordability of nutritious foods, proximity to hospitals, housing and safety can increase risk or impact the ability to receive care quickly and effectively.

Compared to other ethnicities and races, the American Cancer Society reports, African Americans in the U.S. are around 20% more likely to get colorectal cancer and 40% more likely to die from the disease.