In the 11 years since its 2008 founding, Gundersen Health System’s Global Partners program has improved the lives of thousands of citizens regionally, nationally and internationally, performing essential screenings and surgeries, providing health education and supplying families and classrooms with nourishing food and a wealth of books.
Serving those as near as La Crosse and as far as Africa, the Global Partners program is continuing to expand its reach, developing a new partnership with Dilla University and Dilla University Referral Hospital in Dilla, southern Ethiopia.
Beginning with a pilot program this fall, the organization is seeking volunteers in the medical field to make two or more trips in the next several years to help care for the area's population of nearly six million and train local providers.
“Dilla University Referral Hospital is ... the only site of practice for nearly 1,200 health sciences students," said Dr. Ezana Ayele, president of the hospital. "This planned partnership with Gundersen Global Partners will enable us to reach our goal of providing quality of care and health education and further development of our staff's professional competency."
Global Partners' previous work in Ethiopia has been extensive, including the funding of more than $6,000 in health, education and community projects last year. With the help of volunteers, 21 life-changing or life-saving surgeries were performed in 2018 alone, including the removal of a man's goiter after 12 years of suffering.
Additionally, more than 420 children underwent free physical exams, some treated for infections and those with severe health issues transferred to the hospital.
Another 417 youth were given vision screenings, 415 received foot treatments and more than a hundred children were educated on hygiene practices. Other 2018 Global Partners projects included the repair of medical equipment, appliances and tools and providing sewing kits and new bedding and gowns for hospitals.
Among the core focuses of the partnership with Dilla will be NICU care, emergency medicine, clinical care and maintenance of medical equipment with the aid of biomedical engineers, with relevant volunteers needed.
Health care providers, nurses and support staff in the areas of laboratory, microbiology and pathology, internal medicine and tropical disease, general surgery, anesthesiology, ophthalmology, pharmacy, and psychiatry and behavioral health are also being sought.
“We are optimistic that this opportunity aligns well with Global Partners’ focus on sustainability, as we will be able to do a lot more teaching and training of students and health professionals within this setting," said Liz Arnold, director of Gundersen Global Partners.
For more information on volunteering with Global Partners, call 608-775-9883 or email globalpartners@gundersenhealth.org.
