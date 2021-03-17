Gundersen, Health Department provide COVID-19 vaccinations for homeless individuals

The team started at the Econo Lodge, which is through April 15 offering daytime and overnight shelter, along with isolation housing -- no isolation rooms are currently in use -- in place of the Warming Shelter, which experienced a February coronavirus outbreak. The majority of the patrons opted for vaccination, as did many at the next stop, a hotel where the Salvation Army is providing rooms for families experiencing homelessness.

At the last site, the Salvation Army, shelter residents and homeless individuals that outreach workers had identified and invited were given shots, as were persons referred by New Horizons.

"Public health 101 is you go where the people are. That's the easiest way to get the most people vaccinated," says Brekke. "This is a group of people that struggle with transportation, they don't get their information through TV or newspaper, they don't have computers so they're not online. It's more difficult to communicate with them so it makes much more sense for us to go to them to protect them and the community than its does for them to come to us."

Borge says the mobile medicine visits have given the residents a better understanding of the struggles that homeless individuals face, including the awareness that this demographic is at increased risk for the disease and experiencing barriers to health care.