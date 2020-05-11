Gundersen Health System adds COVID-19 testing site in La Crosse

Gundersen Health System’s La Crosse campus is providing a COVID-19 drive-up testing site.
The testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. The same prescreening protocol remains in place for testing, but now patients will have the option to go to Onalaska or La Crosse.
On weekends, Onalaska will remain an option for testing. Testing also is available for pre-screened patients at several regional locations.
Patients are asked to call their primary care provider or Gundersen Telephone Nurse Advisors anytime at 608-775-4454 or 1-800-858-1050.
Virtual care options also are available at gundersenhealth.org.
