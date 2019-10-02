The dollars raised through Gundersen Health System's annual Steppin' Out in Pink event are hard at work in the Kabara Cancer Research Institute, where Dr. Paraic Kenny and his team continue to make breakthroughs in treating patients both local and nationwide.
During the past 14 years, the Steppin' Out in Pink breast cancer research fundraising walk has brought in more than $5.2 million, enough to fully fund the Norman L. Gillette Jr. Breast Cancer Research Fellowship and support clinical studies and lab research conducted at the Kabara Cancer Research Institute, housed in the Health Science Consortium near the UW-La Crosse campus.
"We have a strong obligation here to do research that's very relevant to our patients," Kenny said. "The true advantage I see (of Steppin' Out in Pink) is keeping those funds local and patients here in real time are benefitting from that."
Kenny, who has specialized in breast cancer research since 1998 and became director of the Institute in 2015, is internationally respected for his expertise in the use of 3-D culture and models which inspect the mechanisms causing breast cancer development, and his dedication to identifying and validating "novel therapeutic targets" for triple negative breast cancer. Particularly aggressive, triple negative breast cancer has fewer designated medications than cancers fueled by ER, PR or HER2 receptors.
In 2016, Kenny, whose team includes Ph.D. scientists Kristopher Lofgren, Megan Girtman, Sreeja Sreekumar and Craig Richmond, found remarkable results in the use of the drug crizotinib, initially approved for use in lung cancer patients, on a woman with an MET-amplified (metastatic) triple negative breast tumor.
A patient at Gundersen in La Crosse, the woman initially responded to chemotherapy, which shrank the tumor by 80 percent. When the tumor regrew and appeared in her lungs, chemotherapy proved ineffective. Using next-generation sequencing, through which the entire human genome can be sequenced in 24 hours, a genetic alteration was discovered and, after sharing the case with the Wisconsin's Precision Medicine Molecular Tumor Board, a prescription of crizotinib was recommended. The patient responded well and had good quality of life for several months before developing another tumor, which failed to react to the drug.
The drug had previously been used, unsuccessfully, in small clinical trials of breast cancer patients, but Kenny and his team were the first worldwide to report efficacy of crizotinib in triple-negative breast cancer patients with MET mutations.
"This was a case where the research arm of Gundersen has been able to work closely with oncology," Kenny says. "Getting the right drug to the right person in the right dose at the right time."
Only one in 125 women with breast cancer have the MET alteration, Kenny says, and a standard clinical test, done a single gene at a time, would cost about $650 per patient, thus an expenditure of more than $80,000 to find a single person who would likely respond to crizotinib.
"The new DNA sequencing tests where we test many genes at the same time are a big advance because they allow us to capture all of the clinically relevant mutations in the patient samples, allowing cost-effective identification of patients with rare alterations like MET as well as finding the more common alterations which also have matched drugs available," Kenny said.
In 2017, Gundersen physicians again tried crizotinib on a breast cancer patient with a GOPC-ROS1 fusion mutation. The woman was one of 442 Gundersen patients and 100,000 total individuals with advanced cancer to receive free genetic testing from Strata Oncology. Tumor tissue was tested to identify individuals with gene mutations, and thus determine an appropriate medication. These trials, Kenny says, are a "rare win-win-win" situation where the patients, drug companies and Strata all benefit.
Using a sample of the woman's tumor, Kenny and his team were able to grow and analyze cells in the Institute's laboratory. Keeping the cells alive outside the body, Kenny explains, allows researchers to test drugs for efficacy. Crizotinib was successful in killing off the sample cells, and after using the drug the patient went into remission.
Live cell testing, Kenny says, can yield powerful results but will likely only be used in limited future cases as it "is a particularly challenging technique. The challenge is trying to make it scalable."
Ongoing research at the Institute includes examining the interaction between macrophage tumor cells and breast cancer cells in hopes of developing new therapeutic targets, as well as identifying drugs aimed at triple negative breast cancer and further investigating the applications of crizotinib. Kenny and team are also looking at the role of Amphiregulin as an effector of the estrogen receptor, a group of proteins found inside cells. About 80 percent of breast cancers are estrogen receptor positive.
Crucial to research both in-house and nationwide are the 20,000 samples in the Gundersen Foundation BioBank. Embedded in paraffin wax, the tumor tissue samples date back decades, with Gundersen accepting specimens from other institutions after they reach the 10-year storage requirement, at which point they might otherwise have been discarded.
The biospecisms are available at no cost to collaborating academic scientists, and for a shipping fee to qualified industrial partners. The BioBank receives one or two inquiries a week from researchers around the world, Kenny says.
The cutting edge research being performed, he notes, is made possible by the patients hoping to help not just themselves but others.
"Overwhelmingly, patients are willing to give a sample of their tumor," Kenny says. "People are generally very, very willing and we are enormously appreciative of that."
