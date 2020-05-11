Gundersen Health System begins to reopen eye clinics after temporary closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gundersen Health System eye clinics will resume services, initially with limited appointment schedules.

The clinics have been closed because of concern for COVID-19.

The following eye clinics will reopen the week of May 11: Onalaska, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, Sparta and Whitehall.

The following eye clinics will reopen the week of May 18: Black River Falls, Friendship, Hillsboro, Winona and Waukon.

Gundersen Eye Clinics in La Crosse, Tomah, Decorah and Viroqua have remained open for patient care.

Patients will be contacted regarding their appointments. For more information, call 608-782-7300 or 800-362-9567.

