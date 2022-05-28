 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gundersen Health System births

May 3

Daughter to Janie (Baumgartner) and Chase Hornby, Genoa

Son to Autumn Goodwin and Jordan Johnson, La Crosse

Son to Courtney Hoeg and Gabriel Wieser, La Crescent

May 4

Daughter to Shannon (Johnson) and Bailey Boardman, Stoddard

Daughter to Gabriella Matzke and Brian Janacek, Winona

Daughter to Mary (Monroe) and Joel Henry, West Union

Daughter to Kaitlyn (Schroeder) and Joab Chase, La Crosse

May 5

Daughter to Cassandra (Mikkelson) and Brandon Quall, Onalaska

May 6

Son to Taylor (Rockwell) and Zachary Meredith, Holmen

May 10

Daughter to Helen Budig and Shay O’Brien, La Crosse

May 12

Daughter to Aubriana (Gullicksrud) and Zechariah Gerdin, La Crosse

May 14

Daughter to Andrea (Neumann) and Kevin Skow, La Crescent

May 16

Son to Mackenzie (Goodell) and Adam Goldbeck, West Salem

Son to Kayla (Blowers) and Paul Beron, West Salem

Daughter to Sara (Johnson) and Joseph Sampson, La Crosse

