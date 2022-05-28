Gundersen Health System births

Daughter to Janie (Baumgartner) and Chase Hornby, Genoa
Son to Autumn Goodwin and Jordan Johnson, La Crosse
Son to Courtney Hoeg and Gabriel Wieser, La Crescent
Daughter to Shannon (Johnson) and Bailey Boardman, Stoddard
Daughter to Gabriella Matzke and Brian Janacek, Winona
Daughter to Mary (Monroe) and Joel Henry, West Union
Daughter to Kaitlyn (Schroeder) and Joab Chase, La Crosse
Daughter to Cassandra (Mikkelson) and Brandon Quall, Onalaska
Son to Taylor (Rockwell) and Zachary Meredith, Holmen
Daughter to Helen Budig and Shay O’Brien, La Crosse
Daughter to Aubriana (Gullicksrud) and Zechariah Gerdin, La Crosse
Daughter to Andrea (Neumann) and Kevin Skow, La Crescent
Son to Mackenzie (Goodell) and Adam Goldbeck, West Salem
Son to Kayla (Blowers) and Paul Beron, West Salem
Daughter to Sara (Johnson) and Joseph Sampson, La Crosse
