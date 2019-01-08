Gundersen Health System might expand into a vacant commercial building just down the road from its La Crosse campus after a city committee Monday approved its request.
“If an agreement can be made, the goal for the site would be to help find the best use for this unused property on behalf of the neighborhood, the people around it and Gundersen. At this time we are only evaluating options,” said vice president of operations Kraig Schuster in a statement.
According to a letter submitted to the city by Gundersen executive director of business services Gary Moore, the hospital is interested in finding a partner to open a Medicaid dental clinic in the near future.
The hospital asked the city of La Crosse for approval to purchase 2109/2111 South Ave., permission required by the organization’s development agreement with the city, which sets Gundersen’s campus boundaries.
“The concern, I think, relative to the expansion of the campus boundaries is just that we’re planning ahead of those expansions and they’re not willy-nilly, and we don’t have an exploded tax-exempt institutional setting that erodes the neighborhood,” city planner Jason Gilman said.
This particular building, a former prosthetics lab that has been vacant for seven years, is underperforming, said Gilman.
Council member Phil Ostrem, who represents the area around Gundersen and the Powell-Poage-Hamilton neighborhood, spoke in favor of allowing the purchase.
“Their use makes sense, and it is right on their campus border, so it’s not like it’s out in the middle of the neighborhood,” Ostrem said. “It wouldn’t have any impact on the neighborhood as far as I can tell.”
