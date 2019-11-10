Gundersen Health System is offering a free educational presentation, “A Moment with Mayzent (siponimod),” for people with multiple sclerosis and their friends and family at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Lunda Center, 400 Seventh St. N.
Lisa Sershon, PAC, MMS, of Center for Neurological Disorders, Regional MS Center at Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare in Milwaukee, will lead the program.
Registration is required by Nov. 18. Call 608-775-9000 to register.
