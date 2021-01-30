 Skip to main content
Gundersen Health System leader Dr. Sigurd B. Gundersen dies at age 96
Gundersen Health System leader Dr. Sigurd B. Gundersen dies at age 96

Gundersen Health System expressed sympathies this weekend to the family of Dr. Sigurd B. Gundersen, who passed away Jan. 27 at age 96, leaving behind a legacy of "innovation and integrity." 

Sigurd, longtime physician and organization leader, was the grandson of the hospital's founder Dr. Adolf Gundersen, son of Dr. Sigurd B. Gundersen, Sr., brother of Dr. Adolf L. Gundersen, and father of Dr. Sigurd Gundersen III.

After graduating from Harvard Medical School, Sigurd completed his surgical residency at Massachusetts General. He joined the Gundersen Clinic in the 1950s, bringing, along with brother Adolf L., what were at the time novel operations, including aortic aneurysm surgery, vascular bypass and surgery of the pancreas, thyroid and parathyroid.

Sigurd went on to serve as president of the Gundersen Clinic from 1979 until his retirement in 1990.

Sigurd was passionate about his family, medical and surgical colleagues and involvement in the Wisconsin Surgical Travel Club, and enjoyed spending time on the river.

He is remembered as “a 'surgeon’s surgeon' who approached his life’s work with humility, integrity, a passion for educating the future generations, and superior surgical ability in a huge variety of areas that are now considered to be sub-specialty surgery," Gundersen Health System said in a statement.

"Our condolences go out to the Gundersen family for the passing of someone so vital to our organization's history." 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

