Gundersen Health System locations to require masks

All Gundersen Health System locations are requesting that patients and visitors bring their own cloth face coverings and wear them for the duration of their visit in an effort to protect patients and health-care workers alike.

The CDC has provided step-by-step instructions on how to make and wear a face covering, which can be found at the CDC website.

Gundersen staff will also be wearing face coverings to ensure their own and visitors' health and safety.

