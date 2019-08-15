The Wisconsin National Community Oncology Research Program has once again received a sizeable grant from the National Cancer Institute, allowing Gundersen Health System, Marshfield Clinic Health System and ThedaCare to continue to conduct cancer clinical trials with patients statewide.
The $15.6 million NCI cancer research grant will be the second awarded to the Wisconsin National Community Oncology Research Program, a collaboration among Gundersen, Marshfield and ThedaCare that strives to make the latest in treatment options available. The previous grant was used to conduct clinical trials during a five-year period.
“We have participated in hundreds of clinical trials in the past that have been supported by the National Cancer Institute,” said Dr. Kurt Oettel, department chair of hematology and medical oncology for Gundersen Health System and principal investigator for WiNCORP.
“We look forward to working with the NCI for this next six-year grant to bring even more cancer clinical trials to Gundersen.
This is truly an opportunity that patients would not have if it were not for this grant funding.”
Before the development of NCORP, a national network of investigators, cancer care providers, academic institutions and other organizations that provide care to diverse populations in community-based health-care practices nationwide, Gundersen and Marshfield partnered with the NCI for the Community Clinical Oncology Program.
ThedaCare joined WiNCORP this year.
For more information on clinical trials available at Gundersen Health System, visit gundersenhealth.org/clinical-trials or call Gundersen Medical Research at 608-775-7525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.