Gundersen Health System restricting visitors due to COVID-19
Gundersen Health System has implemented visitor restrictions at its La Crosse and affiliate hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic to keep patients, staff and communities safe.

As of Thursday, two visitors will be allowed per patient at one time and must be 12 and older.

In addition: 

  • Most importantly, do not visit if you are sick.  
  • Visitors will be asked if they are feeling well (or other screening questions) before given access
  • Visitor badges required during visiting hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Hospital officials suggest calling patients with well wishes instead of visiting in person. Visitor restrictions may change as Gundersen monitors the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.

The full list of hospital visitor restrictions available here: https://www.gundersenhealth.org/our-system/news/2020/gundersen-implements-visitor-restrictions-at-hospitals-systemwid/.

Additional information regarding coronavirus available at www.gundersenhealth.org/coronavirus.

