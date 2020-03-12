Gundersen Health System restricting visitors due to COVID-19

Gundersen Health System has implemented visitor restrictions at its La Crosse and affiliate hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic to keep patients, staff and communities safe.

As of Thursday, two visitors will be allowed per patient at one time and must be 12 and older.

In addition:

Most importantly, do not visit if you are sick.

Visitors will be asked if they are feeling well (or other screening questions) before given access

Visitor badges required during visiting hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hospital officials suggest calling patients with well wishes instead of visiting in person. Visitor restrictions may change as Gundersen monitors the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic.

The full list of hospital visitor restrictions available here: https://www.gundersenhealth.org/our-system/news/2020/gundersen-implements-visitor-restrictions-at-hospitals-systemwid/.

Additional information regarding coronavirus available at www.gundersenhealth.org/coronavirus.

