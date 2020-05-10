Gundersen Health System resumes limited in-person care

Gundersen Health System announced Sunday it is providing limited in-person care, with a focus on low-risk, high-priority patients while continuing its response to COVID-19 and care for those impacted by the virus.
The safe, careful approach to resuming in-person visits and expanding virtual care options are part of a long-term strategy to restore Gundersen operations and respond to patient needs.
The pandemic has shown the importance of virtual options -- including health care. For the care that can be provided at home, Gundersen brings providers to patients by video. Gundersen officials say patient response to the virtual care options has been remarkable, with more than 650 virtual care stations for staff to provide video visits across the system.
“We remain committed to our plan to carefully and safely resume services beginning with low risk, high priority cases. We will test our designs for the safety of our patients and staff and expand as we believe best serves our patients and the community,” said Gundersen Chief Executive Officer Scott Rathgaber.
Gundersen officials say they have taken precautions at every location to keep patients and staff safe, and that patients should not let concerns about COVID-19 prevent them from needed care, especially urgent or emergency care.
They can also call 608-782-7300 and ask for the Virtual Care Support Team at extension 70130 or visit gundersenhealth.org/care/skype-visits for more information.
