Gundersen Health System seeks donations of medical equipment

Gundersen Health System officials Wednesday began asking for donations of medical equipment as they prepare for a potential surge in patients because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospitals across the nation have said they're running out of personal-protective equipment, but Gundersen officials describe its current stockpile as "adequate."
Here's a list of supplies Gundersen is accepting:
• Face shields.
• Digital thermometers.
• Eye protection, such as safety glasses and goggles.
• Hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Sanitizing wipes.
• Masks, including both N95 and surgical masks.
• Gloves.
• Gowns.
For information about how to donate any these items, call the Gundersen Medical Foundation at 608-775-6600 or email gmf@gundersenhealth.org.
In addition, cash donations for purchasing equipment and supporting medical research, such as the COVID-19 test Gundersen's microbiology research lab recently developed, also are being accepted by the foundation.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 10 cases
-
La Crosse County Health Department reports first 2 cases of COVID-19 community spread
-
5 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County confirmed Tuesday
-
Updated
White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
- 44 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.