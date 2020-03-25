Gundersen Health System seeks donations of medical equipment
From the Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 10 cases series
Gundersen Health System officials Wednesday began asking for donations of medical equipment as they prepare for a potential surge in patients because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals across the nation have said they're running out of personal-protective equipment, but Gundersen officials describe its current stockpile as "adequate."

Here's a list of supplies Gundersen is accepting:

• Face shields.

• Digital thermometers.

• Eye protection, such as safety glasses and goggles.

• Hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol.

• Sanitizing wipes.

• Masks, including both N95 and surgical masks.

• Gloves.

• Gowns.

For information about how to donate any these items, call the Gundersen Medical Foundation at 608-775-6600 or email gmf@gundersenhealth.org.

In addition, cash donations for purchasing equipment and supporting medical research, such as the COVID-19 test Gundersen's microbiology research lab recently developed, also are being accepted by the foundation.

