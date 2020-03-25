Gundersen Health System seeks donations of medical equipment

Homemade masks

Gundersen Health System is accepting homemade masks if they meet specific criteria. For directions and a pattern, call Gundersen Medical Foundation at 608-775-6600 or email gmf@gundersenhealth.org. To align needs and supply of personal-protective equipment, it's asked people first call Gundersen Medical Foundation so staff members are able to track the number of masks being made and who is making them.