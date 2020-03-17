Gundersen Health System tightens visitor restrictions at hospitals, clinics

• One support person per patient at clinic appointments is the new restriction effective Monday.

• Visitors are asked to stay home if they are ill or have traveled.

• Visitors are asked to drop off and pick up patients, rather than waiting inside the clinic.

Additional visitor guidelines:

• Do not visit if you are sick.

• Keep the length of visits to a minimum.

• Before and after visiting a patient, wash your hands with soap and water for 30 seconds or rub your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for 15 seconds.

• Cough or sneeze into a tissue and then dispose of the tissue. Use your shirt sleeve, not your hands, if no tissue is available.

• Call patients with your well wishes instead of visiting in person.

Visitor restrictions are temporary and may change as Gundersen monitors the COVID-19 situation locally, regionally and nationally.

If you are sick and need care, please call us before you come in.

• Call your primary care provider

• Call our Telephone Nurse Advisors at 608-775-4454 or 800-858-1050.

