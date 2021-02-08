Gundersen Health: Vaccine supply falling short

The vaccine supply Gundersen Health System receives from federal and state coordinators is about 80% less than what is needed to vaccinate the more than 70,000 patients and staff currently eligible, according to Gundersen officials.

Gundersen is not alone. Low vaccine supply is impacting other vaccinators locally, regionally and nationally.

Currently, Gundersen continues to vaccinate more than 4,000 people each week across its system, but demand is exceeding supply.

For this week’s appointments, it has received 20% of the vaccine supply requested. Due to these lower-than-expected vaccine doses (from the state of Wisconsin) it is cancelling (about 1,650) first dose vaccine appointments.

Those appointments are between Thursday, Feb. 11, and Tuesday, Feb. 16 at La Crosse and Onalaska locations.

If you are scheduled for a first dose appointment between Feb. 11-16, Gundersen will reach out and reschedule as supply allows. Appointments outside of this time frame will remain scheduled.

Gundersen will continue to provide second doses to scheduled patients.

Gundersen will continue working with its community partners to make sure everyone who wants the vaccine receives it.