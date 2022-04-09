Gundersen, Hillview, National Guard partnership a continued success

Ten weeks in, the partnership between Gundersen Health System, Hillview Health Care Center and the state National Guard continues to be a success, allowing the hospital to discharge patients on time and the nursing home to open up rooms.

In addressing the extreme staffing shortage in long term care facilities, exacerbated by the pandemic, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in January worked with the Wisconsin National Guard to train civilian soldiers as CNA's, which allowed around two dozen facilities statewide to open hundreds of beds to post acute care patients. The assistance, scheduled to conclude in March, has been extended to April 29 due to its impressive results, and Gundersen will continuing working with Hillview after the 10 guard members stationed there leave.

Within the first nine weeks of the collaboration, Gundersen has been able to move 53 patients -- still in inpatient care due to lack of available space in a better suited setting -- out of the hospital. And with the help of Gundersen and National Guard staff onsite at Hillview, the nursing home has been able to care for 10 additional residents.

"The hospitals were so full, and we had many patients who were stable and awaiting placement," says Gundersen geriatrician Dr. Elizabeth Cogbill, medical director for Hillview. "They don't want to be in the hospital setting, which is not appropriate for them."

The partnership, says Mandi Pericak, clinical operations director of post acute care for Gundersen, "Has allowed us to help that patient get back to their home quicker, because they are getting the right level of care more timely."

Karlie Hurlbert, director of nursing services at Hillview, notes the nursing home was able to take several admissions in need of short term rehab that the facility would not otherwise have been able to accomodate.

Cogbill, who does rounds at Hillview twice a week, says, "The collaboration has been really remarkable...It's really heart warming to see this wing of Hillview filled with good cheer... Those patients and those families are working hard and really appreciate the collaboration and the partnership to support their hard work to return back to their home setting."

Pericak says that "most any time you bring three different worlds together, three different specialties together, you are going to have challenges," but the level of support and commitment from all sides has made it work, and work well.

Hurlbert has been impressed by the level of problem solving displayed throughout the various "ups and downs," calling it an extraordinary accomplishment in a short time period. All those involved, she says, have "displayed a level of commitment to our community’s health care system which is above the normal call of duty."

The experience has served as a learning opportunity and facilitated a new level of appreciation for the work of those in other facets, Cogbill says, and Tina McCracken, a nurse who joined the Gundersen team at Hillview, expresses that everyone came in with a caring attitude and a willingness to do take on whatever needed to provide the best care possible.

"We worked together as a team to make this happen," McCracken says. "All of the staff at Hillview have been so patient, kind, and accommodating and I am taking away better nursing knowledge from this experience. I can't thank them enough. I have truly enjoyed my experience."

Elizabeth Goodsitt, communications specialist with DHS, sees positives all around from the collaboration, remarking that, "Along with supporting our health care providers, this has also opened up future career opportunities in health care for our National Guard members, strengthening Wisconsin’s position moving forward no matter what the pandemic brings."

Pericak too sees immense potential.

"All three entities have been able to allow for a lot of growth in areas we probably thought we'd never work," Pericak says. "It's been really rewarding to hear how some of the National Guard have risen to be really, really good hands-on caregivers. My guess is if you asked them, they never thought they would be doing this type of work, and we're just hopeful some of them will go forwards because they have been so great to these patients."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.