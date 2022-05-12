Gundersen Holmen receives 'Big Shot' award for baby vaccine rate

Gundersen Health System's Holmen Clinic has been recognized with a Wisconsin "Big Shot" award for its high inoculation rate of patients 2 and younger.

The Big Shot award, sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, is bestowed on providers who have vaccinated 90% of 24-month-old patients with the full series of seven different vaccines.

Based on 2021 Data, Gundersen Holmen was one of 18 facilities to receive the award, and the only entity in the Coulee Region to reach the rate.

“We are grateful for the leadership of these providers and their commitment to keeping our youngest residents healthy,” said DHS officer Paula Tran. “Childhood vaccinations are our best tools for protecting our children and everyone around them from diseases like measles, mumps, rubella and pertussis, among others.”

According to 2019 CDC data, nationwide only 68.3% of children had completed the full vaccine series by age 2. Per DHS data, in Wisconsin the 2019 rate was 72.13%, which dropped to 68.8% in 2021.

Jonathan Rastall, regional clinic manager for Gundersen Holmen, says achieving 90% was thanks to the efforts of the entire staff, from appointment schedulers to providers.

“It is a collaborative team effort that spans all disciplines," Rastall says.

The 2 and younger age group is not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but Gundersen Holmen family medicine physician Dr. Dan Sutton says the pandemic has highlighted the importance of vaccination to prevent disease contraction.

"Due largely to vaccinations, most of the childhood diseases for which we vaccinate are exceedingly uncommon, and it is very important that we maintain a high level of vaccination rates in our communities to prevent these diseases from reemerging," Sutton says.

To schedule your child’s vaccination appointment at Gundersen Holmen, go to MyChart or call the clinic at 608-399-3091.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

