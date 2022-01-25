Gundersen Home Hospital brings care to patients' homes, frees up inpatient beds for those most in need

Gundersen Home Hospital is expanding to offer more patients high level care within their own home.

The service, which launched in spring 2021, is a partnership with Contessa home recovery care and allows individuals to receive a combination of virtual and in-person care, with a nurse coming directly to the patient's residence. Care through the program is available within hours of enrollment, and not only allows patients to be in the comfort of their home but frees up hospital beds for the sickest patients.

Patients can be admitted to the program from the ER or from the inpatient floor once they are stabilized.

Patient Cliff Johnson, 80, recently utilized Gundersen Home Hospital after being taken to the ER for trouble breathing. Johnson, who has claustrophobia and was fearful of being alone in the hospital overnight, elected to use the service and was discharged the same day.

"That night, I received an oxygen system with six tanks. A nurse came out with a kit that included a pulse oximeter, blood pressure cuff, scale, thermometer and tablet. He really took care of me and spent a lot of time with me and my wife,” says Johnson.

The acute care RN came to Johnson's home twice daily and used a tablet to connect Johnson with his providers.

“It’s a wonderful program. It was very simple for me and my wife. I got the same results I would have if I was in the hospital, but I was home,” says Johnson.

Home Hospital is approved by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide hospital-level care at home to Medicare fee-for-service patients and those with Quartz.

“There has never been a more crucial time for us to deliver hospital-level care at home than now,” says Heather Schimmers, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Gundersen. “We are already seeing success with this care model. (The program) allows us to serve more patients, both at home and in our hospital, with the quality care they deserve.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

