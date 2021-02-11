Gundersen Home Hospital to offer individuals in-patient level care in comfort of their house

Gundersen Health System has partnered with Contessa to offer "Gundersen Home Hospital," a program which allows individuals to receive inpatient-level care in their own dwellings.
Contessa Home Recovery Care uses a risk-based model which utilizes a Care Convergence technology platform to help improve patient outcomes in a safe and convenient method. Through Gundersen Home Hospital patients may be able to avoid hospital admission and receive necessary care in a familiar and less stressful environment.
The model of care, while not new, has evolved with technology and adapted to meet the evolving preferences of patients. Increasingly being utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic, home care has become "more realistic for health systems," Gundersen says.
The service will be offered starting spring 2021 for Quartz Medicare Advantage patients with one or more of approximately 40 major medical conditions, such as asthma, dehydration, or pneumonia.
Those who arrive at the emergency room with an issue typically requiring hospitalization will be evaluated to see if they qualify for Gundersen Home Hospital, and if the patient prefers that option they will be sent home with any necessary medications. A Gundersen nurse will then come to their home as necessary, with clinicians connecting with the patient daily via virtual visit.
The Contessa program also offers the ability to monitor patients post discharge from the hospital, and will be available to more Gundersen patients in the future as the program develops to include different applications.
Gundersen has been for several years looking to expand its virtual care options, and pre-pandemic the hospital began looking at the Home Hospital model, says Dr. Stephanie Carroll of Gundersen.
"Our comfort level with virtual care is growing and this I think is a natural extension of that. It's been an evolution. The program over the last year has been a more tangible project for us," Carroll says.
Notes Beth Smith-Houskamp, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Gundersen Health System, "We continually seek and integrate new technologies to provide quality care and enhance our patients’ experience."
The model is not a replacement for in-facility care but an additional tool, Carroll says, which has proven to have positive patient outcomes per Contessa studies.
On average, the model reduced hospital readmission rates by 44%, decreased length of hospital stay by 35% and earned a patient satisfaction score of 90%.
"I think the comfort for patients at home is the key to this. We have a wonderful facility here in La Crosse and (our other) facilities, but ultimately it's not home for patients," Carroll says. "It's not their bed, it's not familiar surroundings. We haven't been able to have a lot of family come to visit (due to pandemic restrictions)...It's just more comfortable for the patients, so we're excited to offer that to folks and to have the technology that we're able to do that."
The model, Carroll says, also has the potential in the long run to be a savings both to the healthcare system and to patients.
“Gundersen is committed to taking every extra step needed to keep patients as healthy as possible," says Travis Messina, CEO of Contessa. "Gundersen Home Hospital is a natural extension of that dedication to the patients and communities they serve."
