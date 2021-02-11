Gundersen Home Hospital to offer individuals in-patient level care in comfort of their house

The Contessa program also offers the ability to monitor patients post discharge from the hospital, and will be available to more Gundersen patients in the future as the program develops to include different applications.

Gundersen has been for several years looking to expand its virtual care options, and pre-pandemic the hospital began looking at the Home Hospital model, says Dr. Stephanie Carroll of Gundersen.

"Our comfort level with virtual care is growing and this I think is a natural extension of that. It's been an evolution. The program over the last year has been a more tangible project for us," Carroll says.

Notes Beth Smith-Houskamp, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer for Gundersen Health System, "We continually seek and integrate new technologies to provide quality care and enhance our patients’ experience."

The model is not a replacement for in-facility care but an additional tool, Carroll says, which has proven to have positive patient outcomes per Contessa studies.

On average, the model reduced hospital readmission rates by 44%, decreased length of hospital stay by 35% and earned a patient satisfaction score of 90%.