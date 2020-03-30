Gundersen honors doctors with food pantry donations

In recognition of its physicians on Doctors Day, March 30, Gundersen Health System donated to 31 food pantries and to the WAFER Food Pantry and The Hunger Task Force in La Crosse.
Here’s where the donations, which totaled $19,500, were distributed:
- Arcadia CommUNITY Food Pantry, Arcadia, Wis.
- Friends Sharing Food, Black River Falls, Wis.
- Blair Food Pantry, Blair, Wis.
- Southwest CAP, Boscobel, Wis.
- Cashton Cupboard and Closet, Inc., Cashton, Wis.
- First Lutheran Church Food Pantry, Decorah, Iowa
- Elroy Food Pantry, Elroy, Wis.
- Adams Food Pantry, Friendship, Wis.
- Grand Marsh School Pantry, Grand Marsh, Wis.
- Emergency Food Shelf, Preston, Minn.
- Fayette County Food Shelf, Fayette, Iowa
- The Good Samaritan Food Pantry, Hillsboro, Wis.
- Houston Food Shelf, Houston, Minn.
- Caledonia Food Shelf, Caledonia, Minn.
- Independence Food Pantry, Independence, Wis.
- La Crescent Food Shelf Program, La Crescent, Minn.
- Lansing Iowa Food Trust LIFT, Lansing, Iowa
- Care and Share Food Bank of Marquette County, Montello, Wis.
- Onalaska/Holmen Food Basket, Onalaska, Wis.
- Couleecap Food Pantry, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
- Couleecap Food Pantry, Sparta, Wis.
- Trempealeau County Community Cupboard, Strum, Wis.
- Neighbor for Neighbor, Inc., Tomah, Wis.
- Living Faith Food Pantry, Viroqua, Wis.
- Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Waterloo, Iowa
- Allamakee County Food Shelf, Waukon, Iowa
- Pioneer Pantry, Westfield, Wis.
- Open Hands Food Pantry, West Union, Iowa
- Whitehall Food Pantry, Whitehall, Wis.
- Winona Volunteer Services, Winona, Minn.
- Union Center Food Pantry, Wonewoc, Wis.
