Gundersen Hospice in search of volunteers

Sometimes those caring for a loved one in hospice need help with everyday duties that still need to be done. Sometimes, they just need time to care for themselves. That’s when an extra person to lean on would make a world of difference.

Gundersen Health System is in need of those people – volunteers – for its hospice department as it looks to rebuild its roster after a decline throughout the pandemic. As a requirement of Medicare, Gundersen hospice needs to log at least 66 volunteer hours each week, and to do that comfortably, the department needs more people to step forward.

Essentially, hospice volunteers are available to families who could use a little help as they navigate the difficult journey of end-of-life care. Volunteers assist with a variety of tasks, such as offering patients companionship by playing games, listening to stories or simply watching TV; performing light housekeeping jobs; and running errands. This could take place in a patient’s home, assisted living center or nursing home.

Volunteers also help in the hospice office, performing clerical duties such as answering phone calls, stocking supplies, making crafts or assisting with special events.

“Volunteers really are the heart of hospice,” says Janet Olmstead, project manager for Gundersen Hospice. “They’re really an extension of us.”

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and need to apply for a role, which includes an interview and background check with Gundersen staff. They then must complete a training session – the next one being March 11.

Gundersen coordinates volunteers within a 50-mile radius of La Crosse, so individuals throughout the region are needed. To learn more about the program, call volunteer services at (608) 775-3294 or visit gundersenhealth.org/careers/volunteer-services and select “hospice interest form.”