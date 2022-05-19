Gundersen hospital, surgeon honored for organ and tissue donation efforts

Every nine minutes, another person in need of organs is added to the U.S. waiting list.

The number is daunting -- over 100,000 people nationwide are currently in dire need of an organ -- but a single donor can save up to eight lives.

At Gundersen Health System, promoting donation of organs and tissues, and making sure as many as possible are saved for transplant, is a priority, and the hospital was recognized Wednesday for its efforts.

The University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation (UW OTD) honored Gundersen with the Bronze Award of Hope, which measures the percent of medically eligible donors who ultimately donate (true conversion rate), and the number of organs per donor that are recovered and suitable for donation. The bronze award is bestowed on hospitals that reach an organs transplanted per donor rate of 3.25. To achieve gold, that metric, plus a 75% true conversion rate, must be met.

According to UW OTD, some 19 people die on a daily basis due to not getting an essential organ -- heart, liver, lungs, kidneys, pancreas or intestine -- in time. In addition to securing organ donations, tissues such as skin, blood vessels, tendons, heart valves, ligaments and corneas are needed to either save lives or help persons heal from injuries or illness like burns, defective valves, torn ligaments or eyesight loss.

Remarkably, one tissue donor can help improve the health of 75 people. Gundersen was also recognized by UW OTD with an Excellence in Tissue Donation award, which is given to Versiti partner hospitals who have a 60% or greater consent rate.

Gundersen was further honored with the Donn Dexter Physician Excellence Award, given to surgeon Dr. Christine Waller for her advocacy on behalf of donors and their families and comprehensive work which "exemplifies the highest standards of donation support."

"The clinical management of donors, coupled with a hospital's compassionate support of donor families, is a critical component to saving lives through the gift of organ donation and transplantation," said Michael Anderson, executive director of UW OTD. "We honor Gundersen, Dr. Waller, and their great clinical team for working so hard to help ensure that those who are waiting for a transplant will get a second chance at life."

Waller calls the recognitions a "direct reflection of the patient/family focused care provided by great teamwork and partnership."

“It is a great privilege to serve our patients and families," Waller said. "...On behalf of our incredible team and those we serve, I am truly honored."

For more information on organ and tissue donation, visit https://www.uwhealth.org/services/organ-tissue-donation#layout-main-content.

