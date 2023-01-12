 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gundersen hosting Diabetes Support Groups

  • 0

When you or a loved one has been diagnosed with diabetes, it can feel overwhelming. This group will arm you with knowledge, support and motivation to prevent diabetes and effectively manage it. We’ll offer education, tips, recipes, social support, success stories and more at no cost to you. Join us to improve or maintain your quality of life.

2023 schedule:

All classes are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

  • Feb. 21: Virtually via Webex
  • May 16: In-person at the Healthy Living Center
  • Aug 15: In-person at the Healthy Living Center
  • Nov. 14: Virtually via Webex

The Healthy Living Center — a Gundersen Health System/La Crosse Area Family YMCA partnership — is located at the Dahl Family YMCA, 1140 Main St., La Crosse. For questions, contact the Gundersen Office of Population Health at (608) 775-6870 or email wellness@gundersenhealth.org. All new attendees receive a free 1-month YMCA membership.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News