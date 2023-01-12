Gundersen hosting Diabetes Support Groups

When you or a loved one has been diagnosed with diabetes, it can feel overwhelming. This group will arm you with knowledge, support and motivation to prevent diabetes and effectively manage it. We’ll offer education, tips, recipes, social support, success stories and more at no cost to you. Join us to improve or maintain your quality of life.
2023 schedule:
All classes are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Feb. 21: Virtually via Webex
- May 16: In-person at the Healthy Living Center
- Aug 15: In-person at the Healthy Living Center
- Nov. 14: Virtually via Webex
The Healthy Living Center — a Gundersen Health System/La Crosse Area Family YMCA partnership — is located at the Dahl Family YMCA, 1140 Main St., La Crosse. For questions, contact the Gundersen Office of Population Health at (608) 775-6870 or email wellness@gundersenhealth.org. All new attendees receive a free 1-month YMCA membership.