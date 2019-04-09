The Gundersen MS program is offering a free educational event for people with multiple sclerosis and their friends and family at 6 p.m. Monday, April 29, at the Lunda Center, 400 Seventh St. N.
Featured speaker Angelo Jones, PharmD, director of Pharmacy from altScripts Specialty Pharmacy in Milwaukee, will present, “Specialty Pharmacy Update.”
Reservations are required by April 22 by calling 608-775-9000.
If accommodations are needed, contact Gundersen Neurosciences at 608-782-7300 or 800-362-9567.
