Gundersen hosting Healthy Aging Conference

Gundersen Health System is hosting the 2022 Healthy Aging Conference, with a focus on social isolation and loneliness.

The conference, being held 7:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 at the Radisson Hotel, 200 Second St. S., is designed to educate, inform and shape understanding of the topic, with breakfast followed by guest speakers.

Topics include social isolation and loneliness from a health system’s perspective; the Aging Mastery program; the risks and impact of social isolation and how the state is responding; and identifying scams and frauds directed at seniors.

The program costs $30 and is open to the general public. Registration is due by Aug. 29. To register visit http://foundation. gundersenhealth.org/2022-healthyagingconference-registration or call the Gundersen Health System Office of Population Health at 608-775-4717.

