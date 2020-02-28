Gundersen hosting 12 hour gaming fundraiser for Children's Miracle Network

The Coulee Region Gaming Guild and Gundersen Health System will host an Extra Life Gaming Marathon for Children's Miracle Network from noon to midnight Saturday, March 14, at Gundersen's Integrated Center For Education, 1827 Sims Place.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System, including helping patient families with meals, transportation and medical supplies and equipment.

Gaming Marathon participants may play provided games or bring their own. Food and refreshments will be provided for those registered by Monday, March 9. The cost is $10 for registration before March 13, or $15 the day of. Sign up is available at gundersenhealth.org/extra-life.