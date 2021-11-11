Gundersen hosting pediatric vaccine clinic Saturday

Children ages 5 to 17 years old can receive their COVID-19 vaccine during a special pediatric clinic this Saturday at Gundersen Health System’s Clinic in La Crosse.
The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Level 1 near the healing garden.
Parents or guardians must schedule an appointment using MyChart or by calling (608) 775-6829. Patients and non-patients are welcome at Gundersen for the vaccination.
Vaccine clinics at open weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Gundersen Onalaska Clinic (Level 4) and Gundersen La Crosse Clinic Level 1.
IN PHOTOS: Local community members wear face masks
Holmen, Wis.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.