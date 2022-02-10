Gundersen hosting virtual 'Healthy Living with Diabetes' program

The CDC reports over 37 million Americans have diabetes, with some 90% inflicted with type 2. A chronic, lifelong condition, proper management is imperative, and Gundersen Health System is offering support with an upcoming workshop.

"Health Living with Diabetes" will run virtually from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays starting Feb. 16 through March 23. The program is open to individuals with type 2 diabetes or their caregivers. While those with the disease should be seeing their healthcare provider regularly, the sessions will help patients take control of their health during the time between appointments on a supportive platform.

The online sessions will cover blood sugar monitoring, hyper and hypoglycemia, medication, nutrition, exercise and symptom management, and "Help people feel more confident in their ability to communicate with their physician and feel more confident in self managing their diabetes," says Shayna Schertz, wellness education specialist at Gundersen.

The program, Schertz stresses, is not a replacement for medical care and oversight, but rather a complement to the person's health plan. In addition to their physician, Schertz also encourages patients to work with a diabetes educator.

Sessions of Healthy Living with Diabetes are free of any judgment, and ground rules include keeping conversations had during the classes confidential.

"In what we've seen, people really feel comfortable and confident and learn from one another and don't feel so alone," Schertz says. "People often feel like they are the only one but there are so many people out there in their same shoes who are dealing with this, and its a good opportunity to get together and know they are not alone."

Registration for the program is requested by Feb. 15. To enroll, visit shorturl.at/nCSUV or call 608-775-6870. The cost is $30 and includes a workbook to keep. Reduced fees are available for members of the same household participating, and scholarships may be available -- call 608-775-6870 for more information.

Healthy Living with Diabetes will be offered again later during the year.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

