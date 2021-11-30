Gundersen hosting youth vaccine clinic Saturday

Children ages 5 to 17-years-old can receive their COVID-19 vaccine during a special pediatric clinic Saturday at the Gundersen Health System La Crosse Clinic.
The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to noon on Level 1 near the healing garden.
Parents or guardians must schedule an appointment using MyChart or by calling 608-775-6829. Patients and non-patients are welcome at Gundersen for the vaccination.
COVID vaccine clinics are open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Gundersen La Crosse Clinic Level 1 and Gundersen Onalaska Clinic (Level 4).
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
