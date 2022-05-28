Gundersen hosts Project SEARCH graduation

Throughout high school, Sterling Solberg heard of classmates completing a program called Project SEARCH. Sterling hadn’t given the program much thought, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

When Sterling began making plans for his life after high school, he had no idea what he was interested in. It was at this point when his mom suggested applying for Project SEARCH.

“At first I didn’t like it, but now I realize how much I am going to miss going in everyday and seeing the staff and students,” he said, reflecting on the program.

Sterling was so successful during his work rotation in Gundersen Health’s Central Services Department that his manager asked him to consider applying for a full-time job in the department. Sterling did just that, becoming the first Project SEARCH intern in his class to be hired into the department.

“The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development celebrates over 180 Project SEARCH graduates throughout the state who have explored new skills, expanded their opportunities, and earned a sense of pride through rewarding work,” said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. “In Wisconsin, some 171,000 people with disabilities are not attached to the labor market, yet we know many want to work. With our record-low unemployment rate, supporting these individuals in achieving their employment potential has never been more important.”

The graduation ceremony held at Gundersen Health in La Crosse this week marked the completion of an immersive work experience. The seven interns recounted their hands-on experiences and talked about their future career opportunities.

In addition to the host site and DWD’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, the local internship experience was made possible by partners including the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, TMG, Inclusa, My Choice Wisconsin, and the Holmen School District. Statewide, 25 premier employers are participating in Project SEARCH this year.

Project SEARCH is a collaborative effort among DWD, state vocational rehabilitation agencies, area schools, local employers, and long-term care organizations to help interns acquire marketable, competitive, and transferable skills that lead to employment. The interns complete multiple 10-week rotations to maximize exposure to different career paths, learning employability skills in a classroom and hands-on job skills within the business environment.

Started at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in 1996, Project SEARCH has provided workforce training to nearly 1,500 Wisconsinites since its statewide launch in 2008. For more information, visit the Project SEARCH Wisconsin website.

