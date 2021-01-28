Gundersen immunization expert: More inoculators, funding needed to speed vaccine rollout

Biden is calling for a $20 billion investment in a national vaccine program, with some of the funding going toward hiring 100,000 public health workers to give vaccines. Volunteers -- including retired physicians and nurses and medical students -- are being sought as many hospital workers are tied up in fulfilling their normal patient care duties while treating COVID patients.

"Because of that baseline of relatively underfunded health care systems and lack of staffing, to be able to accelerate the pace of the vaccination to go at the pace that we would want we need to infuse greater structure -- greater infrastructure, greater staffing and more investment -- in order to carry out the last mile," says Naik. "When you look at this from a big picture view, we need all kind of partners for vaccination in order to vaccinate people at our ideal rates."

Both Modern and Pfizer require inoculators to complete a training program, and "from the federal government down the rules and regulations of licensing and limiting liability are being addressed so that we can enlist people who can be trained to administer vaccines," Naik says. Even with experienced workers, there are concerns about mistakes being made, and with newly trained volunteers there is potential for errors in storing, handling and administering the vaccine.

