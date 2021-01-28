Gundersen immunization expert: More inoculators, funding needed to speed vaccine rollout

Five days prior to his inauguration, President Joe Biden announced his goal to have 100 million Americans receive the COVID-19 vaccine within his first 100 days in office, a rapid increase from the 22 million doses given in the first six weeks of the rollout.
The process has become smoother and more efficient as facilities and inoculators become familiar and better skilled with the procurement, storage, scheduling and administration of the Pfizer and erna vaccines.
But issues with funding, infrastructure and the number of authorized and available inoculators are slowing what would ideally be a much quicker rollout.
"We're actually on that pace now, but what we really need to do is accelerate it even beyond that -- two or three times would be ideal," Dr. Raj Naik, immunization specialist with Gundersen Health System, says of Biden's vaccination target.
Some $12.4 billion was invested in quickly developing effective vaccines for COVID-19, and along with the approved Moderna and Pfizer versions, other candidates are in the pipeline, with those from Novavax Inc., AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson undergoing studies.
However, Naik says the same level of funding hasn't been allocated to the vaccination process itself.
"It's not vaccines that save lives, it's actually vaccinating people," Naik says. "Getting doses into people's arms is what is ultimately going to prevent illness and save lives."
Biden is calling for a $20 billion investment in a national vaccine program, with some of the funding going toward hiring 100,000 public health workers to give vaccines. Volunteers -- including retired physicians and nurses and medical students -- are being sought as many hospital workers are tied up in fulfilling their normal patient care duties while treating COVID patients.
"Because of that baseline of relatively underfunded health care systems and lack of staffing, to be able to accelerate the pace of the vaccination to go at the pace that we would want we need to infuse greater structure -- greater infrastructure, greater staffing and more investment -- in order to carry out the last mile," says Naik. "When you look at this from a big picture view, we need all kind of partners for vaccination in order to vaccinate people at our ideal rates."
Both Modern and Pfizer require inoculators to complete a training program, and "from the federal government down the rules and regulations of licensing and limiting liability are being addressed so that we can enlist people who can be trained to administer vaccines," Naik says. Even with experienced workers, there are concerns about mistakes being made, and with newly trained volunteers there is potential for errors in storing, handling and administering the vaccine.
"It isn't something that should be ignored but we should consider how important it is to accelerate the pace of vaccination," Naik says. "It's a reasonable risk to take with safeguards put in place."
In addition to the need for volunteers and suitable locations for vaccine administration -- Wisconsin is looking to open up to 100 mass vaccination sites, though the timeline and locations are not yet it place -- there remain more candidates than doses as phase 1B begins.
Last week, Naik says, of the approximately 1,200 approved vaccinator sites in Wisconsin, only around half had received shipments.
As the doses begin reaching more facilities, the amount allotted to each place is likely to decrease, in turn slowing the pace. The need for second doses of the vaccine, given after three to four weeks depending on the version, will cut further into the supply.
"We can expect there is a high likelihood of some interruption of the planned vaccination schedules," Naik said. "We just have to be prepared to respond to it."
Naik understands the frustration of patients in not having a definitive timeline for when they are eligible for vaccination, or for those candidates who are in phase 1B but finding all appointment slots full.
However, the rollout is going "pretty much the way I expected this to go," Naik says, and notes flexibility and adaptability are necessary.
"This is the most complex public health operation of all time, so I knew it was going to be complicated. I knew there were going to be difficulties," Naik says.
Currently, Gundersen and Mayo are working on inoculating phase 1B patients, including those 65 and older, with priority to those in their mid-70s and over or with severe health conditions. When patients at either hospital are eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment, they will receive a message via their online patient portal or a letter in the mail.
As of Thursday mid-afternoon, 426,411 Wisconsinites had received the vaccine, including 12,596 La Crosse County residents.
Though the timeline is unpredictable, Naik tentatively anticipates the vaccine will be available to all interested adults by late summer or early fall and is hopeful the country will be back to "some semblance of normalcy" by fall 2021.
Studies must still be conducted to determine the safety of the vaccine for youth, as the Moderna and Pfizer versions are currently only approved for those 18 and 16 years or older, respectively.
Pfizer has completed enrollment for a trial with those 12 to 15, while Moderna is still seeking youth age 12 to 17 for its own trial.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/, https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-vaccine, or https://www.lacrossecounty.org/covid19.
