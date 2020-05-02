Gundersen immunologist says controversial studies indicating lower incidence of COVID-19 among smokers no reason to pick up a pack

"Maybe people are not telling the truth when they come in," Mahr says. "That was the problem we were having with vaping ... they weren't honest. Could that be part of what's going on here? I don't know."

Other potential study flaws include design, sampling errors, how the questions were asked and how data were collected.

"We need controlled studies," Mahr says. "We don't really know what's going on. ... If you're a smoker you're not at greater risk (for COVID-19) -- this is probably what this data shows. But you're not likely protected ... that would be going too far. We don't want people to say smoking will help me so I'm going to start smoking so I don't get COVID-19."

An April 26 article from Medpage Today, authored by Jason Kidde MS, MPAS, PA-C, says because smoking is a factor in nearly all respiratory diseases, it would be easy to assume it would be so for COVID-19 as well.

Smoking, he explains, destroys crucial defenses like airway cilia, which push particles out of the lungs. The increased level and thickness of the mucus found in smokers inhibits the ejection of bacteria and viruses, leading to the diminishment of vital lung tissue.