Gundersen immunologist says controversial studies indicating lower incidence of COVID-19 among smokers no reason to pick up a pack

It's been more than 55 years since smoking was officially linked to cancers, diseases and other health maladies, and during the past few months, health experts have warned of the added risks to smokers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While seemingly common sense, new studies out of France and China, as well as one analysis of U.S. patients, seem to suggest the incidence of the virus among smokers is lower than average.
French researchers are so convinced of the data they are testing whether nicotine patches can prevent contraction of COVID-19.
But is there real merit to this theory? Todd Mahr, allergist and immunologist for Gundersen Health System, says this is by no means a reason to pick up a pack of cigarettes.
"If you're a current smoker, this shouldn't give you comfort in thinking what I'm doing is good for me," Mahr says. "This should not be reassurance what I'm doing is smart."
To begin with, Mahr says, the studies are not without flaws. The population tested was small, with smokers underrepresented. In addition, neither were peer reviewed, meaning examined by a group of experts in the same field to ensure it meets required standards before publication or acceptance.
"The stuff we have out of China is very biased," Mahr adds. "I take them with a grain of salt."
The March 11 medical article in reference, "Sex difference and smoking predisposition in patients with COVID," by Hua Cai, professor of anesthesiology and medicine at UCLA, examines cases of COVID-19 in China and asserts that while more than 50% of men in China are smokers, only 1.4 to 12.6% of male residents of the country who contracted the virus smoke.
"The current literature does not support smoking as a predisposing factor in men or any subgroup for infection with SARS-CoV-2," the article states. "Without strong evidence of an association between smoking and prevalence or severity of COVID-19 in Asian men compared with other subgroups, no firm conclusions can be drawn."
The recent studies out of France found similarly counterintuitive data. While more than 25% of the French population are smokers, only between 4.4% to 5.3% of COVID-19 cases were attributed to those who smoke daily, which the study's authors conclude "strongly suggests that daily smokers have a very much lower probability of developing symptomatic or severe SARS-CoV-2 infection as compared to the general population."
Matthew L. Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, posted a statement to the organization's website denouncing the French study, calling it "misleading" and noting its "conclusion is inconsistent with the growing body of evidence that smokers are at greater risk of suffering more severe consequences of COVID-19, (and) has been derived from a citation that is not part of a peer-reviewed study of any kind and does not stand up to scientific scrutiny."
The statistics, Myers added, "are derived from a small sample of patients from a single hospital and neither involve a representative sample nor account for significant potential confounding factors."
Myers emphasized that tobacco use, the leading cause of preventable death worldwide, kills more than 8 million people annually and increases risk of respiratory infections, weakens the immune system and can lead to chronic health issues such as diabetes, heart disease and chronic pulmonary disease.
The World Health Organization reiterates that smokers are more prone to infection, and those with lung damage are at greater risk for severe cases of illness. The very act of smoking, which involves touching an item to the lips, can transmit COVID-19, particularly if the smoker has not washed their hands or has shared the cigarette.
Stateside, a study published April 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed 7,162 U.S. COVID 19 cases, and found that while about 14% of Americans smoke, only 1.3% of those cases were attributed to smokers, with 2.3% former smokers.
However, 37.6% had one or more underlying conditions or risk factor, including 9.2% with chronic lung disease. According to the COPD Foundation, smoking is the number one cause of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the United States.
One important consideration, Mahr says, is how honest participating patients were about their smoking habits, and for former smokers -- which Mahr calls "the wild card" -- how long they have abstained for -- a week, a year, a decade?
"Maybe people are not telling the truth when they come in," Mahr says. "That was the problem we were having with vaping ... they weren't honest. Could that be part of what's going on here? I don't know."
Other potential study flaws include design, sampling errors, how the questions were asked and how data were collected.
"We need controlled studies," Mahr says. "We don't really know what's going on. ... If you're a smoker you're not at greater risk (for COVID-19) -- this is probably what this data shows. But you're not likely protected ... that would be going too far. We don't want people to say smoking will help me so I'm going to start smoking so I don't get COVID-19."
An April 26 article from Medpage Today, authored by J
"You should quit smoking if you're a smoker," Mahr says. "There's no question about that."
What does pique Mahr's interest is the French investigation into nicotine patches as COVID-19 prevention. Any study, he says, would need to be done in a controlled fashion, safely and with willing participants, proper parameters and peer review.
"Maybe we can get something interesting out of it," Mahr says. "It's less harmful than enticing people to start smoking."
Bottom line, Mahr says, if you are a smoker, enroll in a smoking-cessation program, and consider trying a nicotine patch to aid you in quitting successfully. If you're not a smoker, don't start using nicotine patches thinking it will spare you from contracting the coronavirus, and under no circumstances take up smoking.
