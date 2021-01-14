Gundersen infection preventionist speaks on COVID-19 'super strain's' arrival in Wisconsin (copy)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Viral mutations are expected, says Meller, and genome sequencing of the coronavirus at Gundersen’s lab in La Crosse has shown “little mutations here and there.”

“It’s common. That’s why we get colds every year, it’s why we need to get the influenza shot once a year — they change and our immune systems no longer recognize them,” Meller says.

Strains will continue to appear, DHS chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said in a release, stating “As time goes on in the pandemic and the virus continues to replicate on a large scale, the genetic sequence of the virus will change.”

While the variant doesn’t seem to negatively affect the prognosis of those who become infected, the strain’s presence is still concerning.

“Based off of what I’m seeing in Europe and how rapidly this variant is spreading, it really does show that it is spreading much faster than the prior strains,” Meller says. “With that it’s really important for us to still wear masks and socially distance, because the last thing we need is more cases in the community that would continue to put pressure on our health care systems...The best thing we can do to stop this virus from mutating, especially as fast as it is, is to really bring transmission down in our communities. “