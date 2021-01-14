Gundersen infection preventionist speaks on COVID-19 'super strain's' arrival in Wisconsin

The state reported its first case of the COVID-19 "super strain" Tuesday, with an Eau Claire County resident found to have the variant.

The variant, which was discovered in England in late 2020 and is referred to as B.1.1.7, is believed to be more contagious than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, but is not currently believed to cause more severe symptoms of the virus or increase the risk of death.

The strain had appeared in at least nine states as of Wednesday, with Wisconsin documenting the first case Tuesday in an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 late last month after returning from international travel.

The individual was not hospitalized and was in isolation during the infectious period, according to the Eau Claire County Health Department. The strain was identified through routine, ongoing surveillance and whole genome sequencing performed by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene and lab partners.