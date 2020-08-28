Gundersen infection specialist advises caution after CDC lifts post-travel quarantine recommendation,

The CDC adjusted its travel recommendations this week, after six months of instructing travelers to self quarantine upon return as a COVID-19 precaution.
Since March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised those who traveled internationally or to stateside coronavirus hotspots to isolate for 14 days after arriving home.
That guidance has now been eliminated from the "After You Travel" section from the CDC's website, though safety measures dependent on the location of visitation are listed on the "Travel Recommendations by Destination" page.
"These updates come as states and cities are developing their own travel recommendations," says Megan Meller, infection control specialist for Gundersen Health System. "While a broad travel quarantine is no longer recommended, the CDC still stresses that travelers research how COVID-19 is spreading."
Around 200 countries, islands and territories are currently categorized as high-risk locations on the CDC's website, with risk level dependent on the primary criteria of virus transmission rates at the destination, and secondary criteria of health-care capacity and public health infrastructure at the destination.
For locations with a population of more than 300,000, high risk is dictated by more than 500 new cases; an incidence rate of three or more cases per 100,000 people; and an accelerating or growing new case trajectory.
"We are still in the middle of a pandemic, which means that travel in general will increase people's risk for getting COVID," Meller. says "The best way to protect yourself and loved ones from COVID is to stay home. Travel is especially not recommended for people who are immunocompromised or who are at greater risk for severe illness."
Travelers, Meller stresses, still need to be mindful of state, territorial, tribal and local quarantine requirements. All individuals, regardless of travel history, are advised to practice social distancing, wear a mask when around others both indoors and outdoors, wash hands thoroughly, carry and use hand sanitizer, avoid touching the face and stay away from those who are ill.
Individuals experiencing any potential COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fever, chills, runny nose, sore throat, body aches, nausea, congestion, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
