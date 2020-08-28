Gundersen infection specialist advises caution after CDC lifts post-travel quarantine recommendation,

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The CDC adjusted its travel recommendations this week, after six months of instructing travelers to self quarantine upon return as a COVID-19 precaution.

Since March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised those who traveled internationally or to stateside coronavirus hotspots to isolate for 14 days after arriving home.

That guidance has now been eliminated from the "After You Travel" section from the CDC's website, though safety measures dependent on the location of visitation are listed on the "Travel Recommendations by Destination" page.

"These updates come as states and cities are developing their own travel recommendations," says Megan Meller, infection control specialist for Gundersen Health System. "While a broad travel quarantine is no longer recommended, the CDC still stresses that travelers research how COVID-19 is spreading."

Around 200 countries, islands and territories are currently categorized as high-risk locations on the CDC's website, with risk level dependent on the primary criteria of virus transmission rates at the destination, and secondary criteria of health-care capacity and public health infrastructure at the destination.