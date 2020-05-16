Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare offering immunizations

Gundersen Health System will begin offering immunizations at its Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare location beginning May 18.
Patients 18 and older not displaying signs of respiratory illness can receive routine immunizations during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, at Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic in the Village Shopping Center, 2500 Hwy. 33.
In the coming weeks, immunization options will be expanded to include patients age 2 and up. These include routine immunizations and those delayed due to the precautionary pause put on some health-care services due to the coronavirus.
“We have much evidence that immunization rates are falling nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in our local communities,” says Dr. Rajiv Naik of Gundersen pediatrics. “We know that receiving routine preventive care and especially timely vaccines is as important as ever during this unprecedented time. We cannot afford to have outbreaks of other vaccine-preventable diseases on top of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are going to do everything we can to help make sure patients get vaccines safely, conveniently and on time.”
Gundersen patients who are overdue or had cancelled immunization appointments will be contacted by their provider, and others who would like to utilize the service at ExpressCare will need to contact their primary provider to schedule. Walk-in immunizations are not available.
Patrons of the Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic are asked to wait in their vehicle until their appointment time to aid in social distancing efforts.
Immunizations continue to be offered at Gundersen's La Crosse and Onalaska family medicine and pediatrics locations. For more information, patients should contact their primary care provider or call 608-782-7300.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
