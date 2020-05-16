Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare offering immunizations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gundersen Health System will begin offering immunizations at its Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare location beginning May 18.

Patients 18 and older not displaying signs of respiratory illness can receive routine immunizations during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays, at Gundersen La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic in the Village Shopping Center, 2500 Hwy. 33.

In the coming weeks, immunization options will be expanded to include patients age 2 and up. These include routine immunizations and those delayed due to the precautionary pause put on some health-care services due to the coronavirus.

“We have much evidence that immunization rates are falling nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, including in our local communities,” says Dr. Rajiv Naik of Gundersen pediatrics. “We know that receiving routine preventive care and especially timely vaccines is as important as ever during this unprecedented time. We cannot afford to have outbreaks of other vaccine-preventable diseases on top of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are going to do everything we can to help make sure patients get vaccines safely, conveniently and on time.”