Gundersen launches new pharmacy app

Gundersen Health System is now operating its network of pharmacies under Gundersen Pharmacy, and has launched a new app to simplify medication management.
The Gundersen Pharmacy app, available to both Gundersen patients and those who receive care elsewhere, allows users to transfer their prescriptions from their current pharmacy to the Gundersen Pharmacy, access their list of medications and dosage instructions, set reminders to take their medication or to refill prescriptions and be notified when prescriptions are ready for pick up.
“As part of Gundersen’s focus on digital transformation of care, this mobile app not only makes managing medications safe and simple, but it allows us to communicate with consumers in the way they prefer,” said Mike McKee, Gundersen Health System administrative vice president.
Gundersen Pharmacy offers six drive-thru locations, free home delivery within La Crosse, La Crescent, Onalaska and Holmen city limits and free shipping. Gundersen Pharmacy locations are open to everyone regardless of which health care organization or provider they see.
Patients can download the app via Google Play or the Apple Store or connect from their computer by visiting to gundersenhealth.medrefill.com/ghweb/#/signin/. Those without access to a smartphone or computer can arrange to have prescription text or call reminders sent by pharmacy staff.
