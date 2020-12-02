Gundersen launching "MyChart" patient app and website

Gundersen Health System is launching the MyChart patient portal Sunday, Dec. 6, which will replace the previous MyCare program and offer new features.
MyChart, accessible via an app and website, will be available to all Gundersen patients and can be downloaded at any time on the App Store or Google Play by searching “Gundersen” and selecting Gundersen Health System.
The revamped patient portal will allow patients to check in virtually up to a week prior to their appointment, filling out questionnaires and verifying basic information and insurance in advance to save time. Those using the app can click “I’m here” upon arrival in the waiting room and take a seat, and will be notified if they need to visit the reception desk for any reason. Patients with co-pays can also pay for services via MyChart.
Additional services available on MyChart include:
- Scheduling or cancelling an appointment
- Connect with a provider via E-visit for non-urgent care
- Send questions and receive messages from your provider
- Review health records, including appointment notes and medication lists
- Manage family member care
- Join the waitlist for appointment cancellations
- Pay bills
- Arrange prescription refills
For questions about MyChart, call 608-775-0303 or visit https://mycare.gundersenhealth.org.
