Gundersen leader named nurse executive of the year

Beth Smith-Houskamp had her eyes on being a doctor before pursuing a career spanning 30 years as a nurse and nurse leader.

“I was going to medical school, but life had other plans. So, I pursued a career in nursing, which has inspired and challenged me in ways I never imagined,” Smith-Houskamp said. “I feel so blessed and honored to help create an environment in partnership with other leaders that supports nurses walking with patients and families through heartbreak, joy and a million other emotions related to their health.”

Smith-Houskamp was recently honored as the 2020 Nurse Executive Leader of the Year by the Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Leaders for her contributions to nursing and health care in Wisconsin. A member of WONL since 2016, Smith-Houskamp has served on the Wisconsin Nursing Board since 2017.

Smith-Houskamp is Gundersen’s chief operating officer, chief nursing officer and interim chief information officer.

She joined Gundersen in 2007 as executive director to help plan the organization’s new hospital construction. Since then, she has held various leadership roles, including executive director of patient and family-centered care, vice president of Team 2, and now her current responsibilities.