Gundersen limits hospital visitors; Mayo restricting business travel due to COVID-19

"If you have a loved one in our facility but you have been or are feeling ill yourself, we ask you stay home at this time for the safety of patients and staff."

Mayo Clinic Health System on Wednesday announced it would be pausing non-imperative staff travel and postponing larger-scale events. The status of currently scheduled community classes and programs is under review, with attendees to be notified of cancellations.

"Beginning immediately, Mayo Clinic Health System is restricting all non-essential business travel — international and domestic — including travel to and from our campuses in Florida and Arizona. Business travel between Midwest locations using personal vehicles will be allowed. At this time the travel restrictions will extend until the end of April," Thiesse said.

"Mayo is also asking its staff to suspend large meetings, conferences and any gatherings, both on and off campus. This is in line with precautions advised by the Centers for Disease Control to limit possible transmission of COVID 19 and to keep our campuses safe for our patients and staff. We want patients to know that it is safe to come to Mayo Clinic Health System."