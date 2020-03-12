Gundersen limits hospital visitors; Mayo restricting business travel due to COVID-19

La Crosse hospitals are taking new precautions as the spread of COVID-19 leaves health professionals and residents around the globe increasingly anxious and concerned.
COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
Gundersen Health System announced visitor restrictions Thursday, which will apply to both its La Crosse and affiliate locations. In effect immediately, patients will be allowed no more than two visitors at one time, with children 11 and younger not permitted visitation.
Additionally, visitors will be asked if they are feeling well, or asked other screening questions if necessary, and required to wear a visiting badge administered at the information desk. Certain hospital units and ambulatory care areas may impose further restrictions at the department's discretion, and stipulations for individuals making visits to critical care or end-of-life patients will be handled on a case by case basis.
Restrictions may change, Gundersen representatives say, pending changes to the current COVID-19 situation. It is suggested visitors call patients rather than visit if possible.
You have free articles remaining.
As of Thursday, Mayo Clinic Health System had not implemented visitor restrictions; however, hospital spokesman Rick Thiesse stated: "We are reviewing our processes daily and are taking necessary precautions for the safety of our patients and our staff.
"If you have a loved one in our facility but you have been or are feeling ill yourself, we ask you stay home at this time for the safety of patients and staff."
Mayo Clinic Health System on Wednesday announced it would be pausing non-imperative staff travel and postponing larger-scale events. The status of currently scheduled community classes and programs is under review, with attendees to be notified of cancellations.
"Beginning immediately, Mayo Clinic Health System is restricting all non-essential business travel — international and domestic — including travel to and from our campuses in Florida and Arizona. Business travel between Midwest locations using personal vehicles will be allowed. At this time the travel restrictions will extend until the end of April," Thiesse said.
"Mayo is also asking its staff to suspend large meetings, conferences and any gatherings, both on and off campus. This is in line with precautions advised by the Centers for Disease Control to limit possible transmission of COVID 19 and to keep our campuses safe for our patients and staff. We want patients to know that it is safe to come to Mayo Clinic Health System."
Gundersen is also reviewing scheduled programming, with classes, events and group meetings being "independently evaluated based on patient and community need," according to Gundersen Health System spokesman Chris Stauffer. "While some are postponed or cancelled, others remain scheduled at this time. When applicable, the availability of alternatives, such as web or phone-based connections, will be considered for appropriate areas."